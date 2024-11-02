Japan PM Ishiba to Meet U.S., Chinese Presidents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is planning to hold separate meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to South America later this month, government sources said Friday.

It will be the first time for Ishiba to meet with either president in person since taking office early last month.

Ishiba is slated to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum to be held in Peru from Nov. 15 and a summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Brazil from Nov. 18.

The prime minister hopes to agree with Biden to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance in light of increased Chinese, Russian and North Korean military activity near Japan. They are also seen affirming cooperation with like-minded countries such as South Korea and Australia, the sources said.

In addition, they may exchange views on Ishiba's proposal to revise the Japan-U.S. status of forces agreement.

