Japanese Right-Wing Figure Kanji Nishio Dies at 89

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Kanji Nishio, a German literature scholar also known as a right-wing figure in Japan, died Friday at a hospital in Tokyo. He was 89.

Nishio became the first leader of a group seeking to create a new history textbook, formed in 1997, and actively took part in discussions, including on television.

Written from a unique perspective, his book on Japanese history became a bestseller.

Born in 1935, Nishio studied at a university in Munich, Germany, after attending a graduate school at the University of Tokyo.

He taught at Shizuoka University and served as a professor at the University of Electro-Communications. He conducted research on philosophers Friedrich Nietzsche and Arthur Schopenhauer.

