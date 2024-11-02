31 Hibakusha, Others to Attend Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--A 31-member delegation, mainly made up of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, will attend a ceremony to be held on Dec. 10 to present the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, also known as Nihon Hidankyo, with the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, according to the group's announcement.

Nihon Hidankyo co-chair Terumi Tanaka, 92, will deliver a speech at the ceremony, which will be held in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, the group said Friday.

"We hope to deliver the voices of hibakusha in the midst of perilous situations in the world," Jiro Hamasumi, 78, an assistant secretary-general of Nihon Hidankyo, said.

The delegation will include 16 hibakusha and children of hibakusha who serve in senior posts of Nihon Hidankyo, as well as hibakusha from South Korea and Brazil.

Among others in the delegation are those with whom Nihon Hidankyo has worked together--Izumi Nakamitsu, who is the U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, Akira Kawasaki, who is a member of the international steering committee of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize winner International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, third-generation hibakusha Mitsuhiro Hayashida and American University professor Peter Kuznick.

