Ex-Nomura Securities Employee Arrested for Arson, Robbery

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Police in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, have arrested a former employee of Nomura Securities Co. for allegedly drugging a couple in their 80s who were his clients, setting their house on fire and stealing about 26 million yen in cash.

Yusei Kajiwara, 29, is suspected of attempted robbery and murder, as well as arson of an inhibited building. He has admitted to stealing the money but denies trying to kill the couple or starting the fire, informed sources said.

According to Nomura Holdings Inc., the parent of the brokerage unit, Kajiwara has already been dismissed for disciplinary reasons. The case is “extremely regrettable,” Nomura Holdings Executive Officer Takumi Kitamura said at an earnings briefing on Friday.

Kajiwara is suspected of making an 86-year-old man and his 84-year-old wife take a sleep-inducing drug at their home in the city of Hiroshima between around 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on July 28, and setting the house on fire. In addition to the cash, he allegedly stole a traveling bag.

The couple noticed the fire and managed to escape.

