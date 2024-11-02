Shogi Player Akira Watanabe, Others to Be Given Medal of Honor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Saturday it will give the Medal of Honor for autumn 2024 to 786 people and 26 organizations, including shogi player Akira Watanabe and 54 gold medalists at the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Medal with Purple Ribbon, which is awarded to people with great achievements in academic and sports fields, will be given to 73 people, including Watanabe, 40.

In 2000, Watanabe became the fourth junior-high-school-student shogi player to debut, following Hifumi Kato, Koji Tanigawa and Yoshiharu Habu. He has won Ryuo and Kio title matches, which are parts of the eight major titles, five times in succession and obtained "eisei" permanent status for the titles. He ranks fourth in the number of tournament titles, winning in 31 terms, after Habu, the late Yasuharu Oyama and Makoto Nakahara.

Vocalist Hidekazu Tsumaya, 60, graphic designer Kenya Hara, 66, gold medalists at the Paris Games including judoka Hifumi Abe, 27, javelin thrower Haruka Kitaguchi, 26, and gymnast Daiki Hashimoto, 23, will also be given the medal.

The Medal with Yellow Ribbon, awarded to people with high skills in agriculture and industry, will be given to 258 people including jockey Yutaka Take, 55. The government explained that Take has achievements dating back to 1987 and contributed to popularizing horse racing.

