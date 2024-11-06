INTERVIEW: New Japanese Astronauts See Moon Landing as Realistic Expectation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Ayu Yoneda and Makoto Suwa, both newly certified as astronauts by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said in a recent interview that they see visiting the moon as an increasingly realistic prospect.

Under the Artemis international lunar exploration program, in which Japan participates, Yoneda, 29, and Suwa, 47, may become the first Japanese to land on the moon as early as the late 2020s.

In 2021, the two applied for JAXA's astronaut selection process, which was conducted for the first time in about 13 years. They were selected as candidates in February last year after several rounds of screening, including written tests and interviews, from over 4,000 applicants.

Yoneda and Suwa underwent basic training for about one and a half years to learn the basic knowledge and skills necessary for astronauts. They also experienced practical training in geological survey, conducted on the assumption of engaging in a lunar surface survey, as well as simulation of driving a lunar rover being developed by Japan.

"I feel (participating in lunar exploration) is a more realistic scenario than before" the start of the basic training, Yoneda said, while adding, "I also feel that it won't be so easy." She also said, "It has become clear that there are many more roads to travel until I get to the moon."

