U.N. Panel Adopts Japan-Proposed Nuke Abolition Resolution

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--A U.N. committee on disarmament on Friday passed by a majority vote a Japanese-proposed resolution calling for the elimination of nuclear weapons, which touched on the selection of the Japan Confederation of A- and H- Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, as winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

At a meeting of the First Committee of the U.N. General Assembly, 145 countries including the United States and Britain voted for the resolution, while six countries including China, Russia and North Korea voted against it. France abstained from voting.

This is the 31st consecutive year that Japan has submitted such a resolution. The full General Assembly is expected to adopt it in early December.

The latest resolution notes that "achieving a world without nuclear weapons is a common goal for the international community."

To realize the goal, the resolution calls on all countries to promote interactions with hibakusha atomic bomb survivors such as those of Nihon Hidankyo, who have been working to "pass on their experiences to the future generations through long-standing grass-roots efforts around the world."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]