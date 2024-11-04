Momentum for Constitutional Amendments in Japan Wanes after Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--The momentum for amending Japan's Constitution is waning as a result of last month's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

The number of Lower House seats held by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and three other parties positive toward constitutional amendments fell short of the 310 needed to put them up for a national referendum.

Ishiba's ruling coalition, which also includes Komeito, lost its Lower House majority, leaving him with no choice but to give priority to stable management of the government.

For parliament to propose a constitutional amendment for a public vote, approval by more than two-thirds of seats is required for both chambers.

Before the election, the four parties positive about constitutional revisions--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People in addition to the LDP and Komeito--had more than 310 seats together.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]