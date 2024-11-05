Mycoplasma Pneumonia Cases Surging in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Cases of mycoplasma pneumonia have been surging in Japan, hitting a record high for four consecutive weeks as of Oct. 20.

An average of 2.01 mycoplasma pneumonia patients per institution were reported across about 500 hospitals in the country in the week ended on Oct. 20, with the number surpassing two for the first time, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Before the recent surge in cases, the record weekly average number of patients was 1.64 marked in October 2016.

The disease spreads through air droplets and close contact with a patient, according to the health ministry. People aged 14 years or younger account for more than 80 pct of patients, though adults get infected.

Patients show symptoms such as fever, cough and headache. Coughing continues for weeks even after fever subsides. Though symptoms are usually mild, some cases get serious.

