Onagawa No. 2 Reactor to Be Halted Due to Problem

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tohoku Electric Power Co. said Sunday it will halt the operations of the No. 2 reactor at its Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, due to a problem that occurred when delivering an instrument into the reactor.

No radioactive material has leaked out, the company said.

On Sunday morning, Tohoku Electric found that it was unable to electrically move the auxiliary instrument for the neutron detector, which monitors the reactor's internal conditions. The company is investigating the cause of the problem, focusing on potential issues with the instrument itself and the equipment that delivers the instrument into and out of the reactor.

From Sunday night to Monday, Tohoku Electric will begin the process of halting the operations by inserting control rods into the reactor to suppress the fission reaction. After the reactor is brought to a cold shutdown, the company will look into the cause of the malfunction. The duration of the investigation has not yet been decided.

A Tohoku Electric official told reporters, "If there are any concerns or glitches, we will stop and then proceed with caution."

