Japan Successfully Launches 4th H3 Rocket

Tanegashima, Kagoshima Pref., Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, on Monday successfully launched the fourth of its H3 rocket carrying an X-band defense communication satellite.

The Kirameki-3 geostationary satellite was put into orbit after the rocket lifted off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at 3:48 p.m. local time.

The satellite orbits at an altitude of 36,000 kilometers. It was the first time to launch a geostationary satellite with the H3 rocket.

The X band is hardly affected by weather conditions and is excellent in high-speed and large-capacity communication. Images and videos can be transmitted smoothly, and it is expected to help ships and troop units share information quickly in times of conflict and disaster.

The Kirameki-1 and Kirameki-2 are already on orbit, and the addition of the Kirameki-3 will help to cover a wide area of the activities of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces from the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean.

