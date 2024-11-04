Ishiba Likely to Name Suzuki as Justice Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering appointing former State Foreign Minister Keisuke Suzuki as justice minister to succeed Hideki Makihara, who lost his seat in last month's election for the House of Representatives, administration officials said Monday.

Former agriculture minister Taku Eto has emerged as a possible successor for the job to replace Yasuhiro Ozato, who also lost his seat in the Lower House election, the officials said.

Both Makihara and Ozato are expected to be replaced once Ishiba is re-elected at a parliamentary session set to start on Nov. 11.

Ishiba is also looking for a successor to Tetsuo Saito, who is expected to step down as land minister to become leader of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Ishiba, who has been in office for only a little more than a month, plans to keep other ministers in their posts, the officials said.

