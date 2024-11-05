Japan's Parliament to Start Special Session on Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament will start a special session on Monday following last month's general election, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to be re-elected on the first day of the parliamentary session.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party hopes to limit the session to four days given Ishiba's foreign trip scheduled for mid-November.

But parliamentary affairs chiefs from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties Tuesday agreed to demand that the session include meetings of budget committees and political ethics panels to ensure that substantive discussions are held.

