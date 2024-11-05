N. Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military said.

The missiles were fired at around 7:30 a.m. local time from the Sariwon area in the southwestern province of North Hwanghae, the South Korean military said.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that North Korea fired at least seven short-range ballistic missiles that apparently fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The missiles traveled some 400 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers, according to the ministry. No damage to ships or aircraft has been confirmed.

The Japanese government lodged a protest with North Korea through diplomatic channels.

