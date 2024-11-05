Japanese Sake Brewing to Make Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to UNESCO has sought to register traditional Japanese sake brewing techniques using koji mold as intangible cultural heritage, Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency said Tuesday.

The registration is expected to be formalized at a meeting of a UNESCO intergovernmental committee, scheduled for Dec. 2-7 in Paraguay.

The traditional techniques to make sake as well as "shochu" and "awamori" distilled spirits will be the 23rd intangible cultural heritage for Japan.

The prototype of traditional sake brewing was established more than 500 years ago, and the techniques were developed in accordance with the climate and culture in various parts of Japan, according to the Japanese agency.

Sake produced by "toji" master brewers plays essential roles in Japanese culture such as ceremonies and festivals, the agency said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]