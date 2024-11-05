Ishiba, Tamaki to Meet Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, will hold talks on Monday, the LDP said Tuesday.

They are expected to discuss the handling of parliamentary affairs and a comprehensive economic policy package to be compiled by the government as early as the middle of this month.

Ishiba will also meet with head of Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, on Saturday, the leader of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), on Sunday and chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Monday.

LDP policy chief Itsunori Onodera and his DPFP counterpart, Makoto Hamaguchi, agreed in a meeting on Tuesday that they will begin talks on economic measures within this week. They also agreed to discuss tax reform issues, including the proposed review of the so-called 1.03-million-yen income tax threshold, with the two parties' tax research committee heads also joining the discussion.

Hamaguchi asked the LDP side to enter talks with the DPFP on the proposed re-amendment of the political funds control law and other political reform issues as well. Onodera did not immediately respond to the request and reported it to LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama.

