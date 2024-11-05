Japanese Manga Artist Kazuo Umezu Dies at 88

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese manga artist Kazuo Umezu, known for works including "Makoto-chan" and "Hyoryu Kyoshitsu," died on Oct. 28. He was 88.

Born in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, in 1936, he grew up in neighboring Nara Prefecture.

Umezu started drawing comics from his childhood and made his debut as a manga artist in 1955, when he was a high school student.

In the 1960s, he became famous as a horror manga artist with such works as "Hebi Shojo," in which a girl is avenged by a giant snake, and "Nekome Kozo," which features a cat monster as a dark hero.

In 1972, he started the "Hyoryu Kyoshitsu" series, which depicts a struggle for survival by children who are flown with their elementary school building to a devastated world. It was also made into novels and movies. Umezu received the Shogakukan Manga Award for this work and others.

