CDP, DPFP Aim for Political Funds Law Revision by Year-End

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda and Democratic Party for the People head Yuichiro Tamaki on Tuesday agreed to aim for another revision of the political funds control law by year-end.

The two leaders also shared the view that the preventive measures set in response to a slush funds scandal at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are insufficient.

Noda said that his party will work with the DPFP to revise the current 1.03-million-yen annual income threshold separating earners obliged to pay income tax from those who are not.

The revision is high on the DPFP's list of policy priorities. The opposition party will begin talks on the matter with the LDP soon, while Noda hopes to keep the DPFP from getting too close to the LDP.

The CDP "understands" the DPFP's wish to break the 1.03-million-yen barrier, Noda told reporters after his meeting with Tamaki.

