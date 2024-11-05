Suzuki Unveils 1st Mass-Market Electric Vehicle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. has unveiled the e Vitara SUV, its first mass-produced electric vehicle, at an event in Milan.

The e Vitara is Suzuki's global strategic EV model, which will also be supplied to leading Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. under an original equipment manufacturer arrangement. The model will be launched in Japan, Europe and India starting around the summer of 2025. The retail price was not disclosed.

Suzuki jointly developed key parts of the EV, such as the motor, with Toyota and Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota subsidiary. The e Vitara has excellent acceleration and can run some 400 kilometers on a single charge, according to Suzuki.

"Introduction of the e Vitara represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality," Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the event on Monday.

