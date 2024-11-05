Putin Says He Does Not Want Conflict with West

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said he does not want conflict with the Western states designated by Moscow as unfriendly nations, including Japan.

He also said that Russia's involvement with such nations has been limited to a bare minimum.

Putin made the remarks during a diplomatic credentials ceremony for 28 new ambassadors to Moscow, including Akira Muto, who arrived in Russia as Japanese ambassador to the country in December last year.

The last time a Japanese ambassador to Russia attended a credentials ceremony in Russia was April 2016.

In past such ceremonies, Putin commented on bilateral relations individually. But at Tuesday's event, ambassadors were sorted into groups, such as those for friendly and unfriendly nations, and handled together.

