Japan Emperor, Empress Hold Tea Ceremony for Culture Awardees

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako held a tea ceremony for this year’s Order of Culture and Cultural Merit honorees Tuesday afternoon.

The ceremony, held for the first time since November 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, was also attended by Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter, Princess Kako.

Princess Aiko, the only child of the Emperor and the Empress, attended the ceremony for the first time.

Among the honorees, all seven Order of Culture recipients, including manga artist Tetsuya Chiba, 85, and 15 of the 20 Persons of Cultural Merit, including golf legend Isao Aoki, 82, attended the ceremony.

“I am delighted that you all made efforts and became very successful in academics, culture, art and sports,” the Emperor said.

