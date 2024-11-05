Japan's Ishiba Likely to Name Komeito's Nakano as Land Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering appointing Komeito lawmaker Hiromasa Nakano, 46, as land minister to succeed outgoing Tetsuo Saito, sources said Tuesday.

Saito is set to leave the post to became leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The government and ruling coalition sources also said that former agriculture minister Taku Eto, 64, of the LDP is likely to become the minister again to succeed Yasuhiro Ozato, who lost his seat in last month's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Keisuke Suzuki, 47, is seen becoming justice minister, replacing Hideki Makihara, who also lost his seat in the Lower House election.

The three are expected to join the cabinet once Ishiba is re-elected as prime minister in the next extraordinary parliamentary session to be convened Monday. The remaining ministers in the current cabinet are expected to keep their posts.

