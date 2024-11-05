TSE Extends Stock Trading Hours by 30 Minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange extended its stock trading hours by 30 minutes starting Tuesday, moving the closing time from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average ended the first day under the new five-and-a-half hour trading system in positive territory.

The TSE's closing time was moved back for the first time in 70 years, with the new trading hours now set between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with an hourlong lunch break from 11:30 a.m.

The Nikkei index ended Tuesday's session up 421.23 points, or 1.11 pct, from Friday at 38,474.90, thanks to buying on the back of Friday's plunge. The Tokyo market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

After plummeting over 1,000 points Friday in a jittery mood before Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, the Nikkei average Tuesday enjoyed a wave of buying of semiconductor-related issues and companies that have announced rosy earnings.

