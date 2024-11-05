French Navy Vessel Makes Port Call in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Maizuru, Kyoto Pref., Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--The French navy frigate Prairial made a port call at Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, on Tuesday.

According to the navy, this was the first time in 24 years for a French warship to make a stop at Maizuru.

The vessel participates in a multilateral framework that monitors North Korea's illegal maritime activities, such as ship-to-ship transfers.

Speaking at an event held on the vessel Tuesday, French Ambassador to Japan Philippe Setton emphasized that France is an Indo-Pacific nation.

He added that the country is contributing every day to regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

