Japan Aims to Strengthen Alliance with U.S. after Election

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is determined to strengthen its alliance with the United States regardless of which candidate wins the U.S. presidential election.

Japanese officials are closely watching the vote counting of Tuesday's election as its results will impact not only the Japan-U.S. alliance but also the entire world.

They see it important for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to visit the United States at an early date for talks with the winner of the election.

The Japanese government wants to build a strong relationship of trust and cooperation with the next U.S. administration to strengthen the bilateral alliance further, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"The Japan-U.S. alliance is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the international community," Hayashi said.

