Ex-Nursery Worker Pleads Not Guilty over Girl's Death in 2017

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--A former worker of a nursery school in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations that she assaulted and killed a 1-year-old girl in 2017.

"I didn't injure the girl," defendant Ayako Kaetsu, 48, said in the first hearing of her trial at Yokohama District Court in the prefecture.

In their opening statement, public prosecutors said that the cause of the girl's death was a traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage caused by strong pressure applied to the back of the head.

They said that Kaetsu was the only person who was around the girl when the girl's condition suddenly changed. After the incident, Kaetsu conducted internet searches on the subjects of skull fracture and severe condition, leading public prosecutors to conclude that the girl died because of an assault by Kaetsu.

The defense side said that the girl had been in poor physical health from birth and that her condition had been bad since five days before the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]