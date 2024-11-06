Ohtani Undergoes Left Shoulder Surgery

Newsfrom Japan

San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Los Angeles Dodgers said Tuesday that Shohei Ohtani has undergone surgery on his left shoulder, which was damaged in a game of the Major League Baseball World Series late last month.

The arthroscopic surgery was carried out to repair a labrum in the shoulder. Ohtani is expected to be ready in time for spring training, according to the team.

Dodgers baseball operations president Andrew Friedman told reporters in San Antonio, Texas, that Ohtani is doing well.

Ohtani suffered the injury when he slid into second base during Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26. He was then diagnosed with a subluxation.

Despite the injury, Ohtani played in the following games, and the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees four games to one in the seven-game series to win their eighth World Series title and first in four years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]