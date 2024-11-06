Japan Textile Maker Toray Draws Curtain on Campaign Girls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese textile maker Toray Industries Inc. said Wednesday that it will end the use of promotional models known as Toray campaign girls after 43 years.

The Toray campaign girl program, launched in 1981, will be discontinued in December this year as it has achieved its aims, the company said.

Campaign girls were initially tasked with promoting swimsuit materials produced by the company but have since taken on roles such as appearing in company-related events and engaging in regional exchange programs.

Actors Tomoko Yamaguchi and Norika Fujiwara served as Toray campaign girls. The position has been held by Haruka Mase since 2022.

Industry peer Asahi Kasei Corp. ended its promotional model program in March 2022.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]