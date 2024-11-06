Japan Labor Group "Zensen" to Demand 6 Pct Pay Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--UA Zensen said Wednesday it plans to seek a "standard 6 pct" rise in total salaries in next year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations, as the federation of labor unions in the Japanese textile and retail industries did in this year's shunto.

The demand by the group with some 1.9 million members will include a standard 4 pct pay scale hike.

For part-time workers, UA Zensen aims to raise wages by 7 pct.

The pay hike targets are expected to be made official at the federation's central committee meeting in January next year following internal discussions.

In October, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, the umbrella body for labor unions in the country, adopted a basic plan to demand pay hikes of at least 5 pct.

