Toyota Net Profit Falls 26 Pct in 1st Half

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that its consolidated net profit dropped 26.4 pct from a year before to 1,907.1 billion yen in the fiscal first half ended in September.

Vehicle sales in Japan fell due to a recall of Prius hybrid vehicles and a suspension of production following test fraud involving the Japanese automaker.

The profit decrease also reflected an appraisal loss on foreign currency-denominated assets.

Toyota lowered its global vehicle sales projection for the full year to March 2025, including those at subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., by 100,000 units from its previous estimate to 10.85 million units.

In April-September, Toyota's global vehicle sales fell 4.0 pct year on year to 5.37 million units.

