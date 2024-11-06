Mitsubishi, Yoshimoto Kogyo to Cooperate on “Laughter” Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. and entertainment company Yoshimoto Kogyo Holdings Co. said Wednesday that they will cooperate on health issue solutions and content linked to laughter, targeting overseas markets.

The two companies concluded a tie-up deal for the collaboration, as they aim to spread Japanese comedy overseas by utilizing Mitsubishi’s network, regarding Japanese comedy as strong intellectual property.

They will also collaborate on merchandise production and sales. Further details of their tie-up will be discussed in the future.

In the health field, Mitsubishi and Yoshimoto Kogyo will collect biological data such as brain waves and analyze links with laughter for the creation of new health services.

Utilizing digital technologies such as generative artificial intelligence, the companies will develop a system for Yoshimoto Kogyo comedians to create and distribute cartoons for smartphones.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]