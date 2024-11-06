Clinical Trial to Use Cow Tendons for Ligament Reconstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--A team of researchers from Waseda University and others said Wednesday that it will begin a clinical trial using bovine tendons to reconstruct torn knee ligaments in humans.

In the trial, bovine tendons will be transplanted into people with damaged anterior cruciate ligaments after cells that cause excessive immune responses are removed.

The procedure is said to have lower risks of paralysis and muscle weakness than conventional reconstructive surgery using tendons from another part of the patient.

It is hoped that damage to ankles and elbows can be treated using this method. The group said that it could revolutionize the world of sports medicine.

The anterior cruciate ligament connects the thigh and shin bones and stabilizes the knee joint. It can be damaged when people play sports such as soccer and basketball, and does not heal on its own, requiring reconstructive surgery that involves transplanting the patient’s own hamstring or other tendons.

