64.8 B. Yen in Japan Tax Money Wasted in FY 2023

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government wasted 64,862 million yen in taxpayer money on 345 projects in fiscal 2023, according to a report the Board of Audit of Japan submitted to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday.

Both figures were higher than the previous year's.

Of such cases, 294 involved law violations and other improper conduct, with spending of 7,736 million yen wasted, accounting for 12 pct of all wasted tax money in the year that ended in March.

The worst individual case was 21,873 million yen unused under the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry's program to repay loans instead of failed businesses in the primary industry sectors. The amount, some 60 pct of the total funds for the program, will likely remain unused, the BOA pointed out.

The ministry was also found to be the top tax money waster in the government, with 35,344 million yen misspent in total, followed by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, with 7,766 million yen, and the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, with 2,325 million yen.

