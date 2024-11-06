Nikkei Soars 1,000 Points on Anticipation of Trump Victory

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average soared more than 1,000 points on Wednesday on anticipation of former U.S. President Donald Trump winning Tuesday's presidential election.

The Nikkei closed at 39,480.67, up 1,005.77 points, or 2.61 pct, from the previous day. The broader TOPIX index gained 51.66 points, or 1.94 pct, to 2,715.92.

Speculative traders appeared to accelerate buying in the futures market after Trump was reported to have won key battleground states in the election.

Stocks were also supported by the dollar's rise against the yen on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates as Trump is expected to boost fiscal spending if he returns to the White House.

At 5 p.m., the greenback stood at 153.93-94 yen, up from 152.27-27 yen at the same time Tuesday, after hitting a three-month high above 154 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]