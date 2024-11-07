INTERVIEW: Japan to Boost Advance Disaster Reduction Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese disaster management minister Manabu Sakai has pledged to boost measures to alleviate damage from natural disasters that are taken in advance.

In an interview with media organizations Wednesday, Sakai also expressed his expectations for the planned creation of a disaster management agency under Ryosei Akazawa, minister in charge of the matter.

Sakai showed his eagerness to improve relief for people affected by the powerful earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on Jan. 1 and heavy rains in the peninsula in September.

"We'll proceed with work to secure proper living environments in cooperation with local governments so that affected people can have hope," he said, vowing efforts to provide additional relief items, warm meals and bathing facilities.

As for tasks the government must resolve on the disaster management front, Sakai pointed to advance measures to reduce disaster damage. Specifically, he emphasized the importance of procuring beds and toilets as fundamental improvements in evacuation center environments are considered essential.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]