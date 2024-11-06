Japan's 1st Interim Spent Fuel Storage Facility Starts Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Mutsu, Aomori Pref., Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Operations of Japan's first interim spent nuclear fuel storage facility in Aomori Prefecture started Wednesday as the Nuclear Regulation Authority certified the facility's safety.

The NRA issued the certificate after confirming that the operator, Recyclable-Fuel Storage Co., had undertaken proper safety management at the storage facility in the Aomori city of Mutsu since the first cask containing 69 assemblies of spent fuel with 12 tons of uranium arrived from the No. 4 reactor of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture in September.

The facility is slated to accept spent fuel from TEPCO and Japan Atomic Power Co., both investors in RFS, for up to 50 years. By March 2027, it is scheduled to take in a total of eight casks.

After the interim storage, the spent fuel is set to be transported to a reprocessing plant under construction in the Aomori village of Rokkasho.

However, it had yet to become certain when the plant's construction is completed given the fact that Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. has repeatedly extended the construction period. It is now aiming to finish the work by March 2027.

