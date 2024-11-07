Komeito to Name Saito as New Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Executives of Komeito, the junior party in Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition, Thursday agreed to name land minister Tetsuo Saito as its new leader.

Saito, 72, is set to become Komeito chief at a party convention on Saturday to succeed Keiichi Ishii, who will step down due to his defeat in October's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Komeito is expected to reappoint Makoto Nishida, 62, as secretary-general and Mitsunari Okamoto, 59, as policy chief.

Ishiba, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, plans to name Komeito lawmaker Hiromasa Nakano, 46, as land minister to succeed Saito at the request of Komeito.

Komeito reduced its number of Lower House seats to 24 in the election, down from 32.

