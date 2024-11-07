Japan Defense Chief Makes 1st Boarding of S. Korean Naval Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani visited a South Korean naval ship and interacted with its crew on Thursday at the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Yokosuka base in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

It is the first time a Japanese defense minister has boarded a South Korean military vessel on record, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Also on Thursday, the ministry announced that South Korean naval and MSDF training ships conducted joint cruises off the Kii Peninsula in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, the previous day. It was the first joint naval drill in seven years between the MSDF and the South Korean navy.

"Strengthening mutual trust at troop level is very important," Nakatani said at a welcoming ceremony for South Korean vessels.

Three ships of the South Korean navy called at Yokosuka, including the amphibious assault ship Marado.

