Japan Defense Chief Makes 1st Boarding on S. Korean Naval Ship

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref. Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani visited a South Korean naval ship and interacted with its crew on Thursday at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Yokosuka base in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

It is the first time Japan's defense minister has boarded a South Korean military vessel, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Nakatani's visit was aimed at demonstrating defense cooperation between Japan and South Korea and deepening exchanges between the two sides in light of their improving relations.

Since an 2018 incident in which a South Korean destroyer pointed its fire control radar at an MSDF surveillance plane, no South Korean military ships had visited Japanese ports until this time, except for an international fleet review in 2022.

In June this year, the two countries' defense chiefs agreed on measures to prevent a similar incident.

