Japan to Nominate Metoki for Re-Election as UPU Chief

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that it will nominate Masahiko Metoki, director general of the Universal Postal Union, for re-election in September next year.

Metoki, 66, the only Japanese who leads a specialized U.N. organization, assumed the post in January 2022 for a four-year term. The director general of the UPU, which makes rules for international mail exchanges, can serve a maximum two terms.

He joined the then Japanese posts ministry in 1983. Metoki later held an executive role at Japan Post Co., the mail arm of Japan Post Holdings Co.

