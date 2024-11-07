Mt. Fuji's 1st Snowcap This Season Latest on Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--A snowcap was observed on Mount Fuji, the tallest peak in Japan, for the first time this season Thursday morning, the latest date since surveys began in 1894.

The appearance of snow at the peak of the mountain was 36 days later than average and 33 days later than last year, according to the meteorological office in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture.

The previous record for the latest first snowcap was set in 1955 and 2016, being observed on Oct. 26.

The late appearance apparently reflects a delay of the change in seasons due to higher-than-average temperatures.

Rain that fell intermittently from Wednesday evening to early night at the foot of the mountain fell as snow at the summit, said the Kofu meteorological office, which annually monitors the first snowcap through visual observation.

