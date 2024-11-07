Ishiba, Trump Agree to Meet at Early Date

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting at an early date, during their call on Thursday.

Ishiba told Trump that he congratulates the president-elect on the victory.

They agreed to further deepen the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office later, Ishiba said it was the first time for him to exchange words with Trump.

"I want to hold vigorous discussions (with Trump) on ways to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," Ishiba said.

