Japan Govt Upgrades Economic Views for 5 Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Ministry on Thursday upgraded its economic assessments for five of the country's 11 regions, noting that private consumption has remained firm despite inflation.

In a quarterly report for October, the ministry raised its views for the Kanto eastern region, the Hokuriku and Tokai central regions, the Shikoku western region and the Okinawa southwestern region. The views for the remaining six regions were unchanged.

By category, the ministry raised its views on private consumption in Kanto, Hokuriku and Shikoku. It quoted a supermarket operator in the Kyushu southwestern region as saying that rice sales by volume have not declined despite higher prices due to supply shortages.

Due to the scorching summer heat and typhoons, sales of beverages and disaster prevention goods increased at supermarkets and home improvement stores.

Production activity in Tokai was rated higher as the effects of output and shipment suspensions at some automakers eased.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]