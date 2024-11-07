Toyota's Yaris Becomes Top-Selling Vehicle in Japan in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris topped the new car sales ranking in Japan in October, forcing Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle to slip from the top position for the first time in five months, industry data showed Thursday.

Sales of the Yaris grew 5.7 pct from a year before to 16,830 units, thanks to the resumption of production of the Yaris Cross in September, which had been suspended in the wake of a certification test fraud.

The N-Box came second, with its sales plunging 26.7 pct to 16,821 units.

Although Honda introduced new N-Box models, the effect of their novelty seems to have faded, said an official of the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Toyota's Corolla ranked third. Meanwhile, Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle, whose production was also suspended due to a similar test fraud scandal, saw its sales drop 32.8 pct, putting it in sixth place.

