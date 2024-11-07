Man Sentenced to Indefinite Term for Serial Robberies in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tachikawa branch of Tokyo District Court on Thursday handed down an indefinite prison term to a 23-year-old man for his involvement in a total of six robberies in four Japanese prefectures in recent years, including one in which a 90-year-old woman was fatally assaulted.

According to the ruling, Rikuto Nagata was involved in the six robberies, which occurred between November 2022 and January 2023 in Tokyo and the nearby prefectures of Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as the western prefecture of Hiroshima.

The cases are part of a series of high-profile robberies across the country that are believed to have been masterminded by ringleaders who went by names including "Luffy."

In one of the six cases, Nagata was found to have conspired with other perpetrators to fatally assault the elderly woman in Komae, western Tokyo, on Jan. 19, 2023, and take four items worth a total of about 590,000 yen, including a luxury watch.

Nagata was indicted on charges including robbery resulting in death. The indefinite prison sentence came as sought by the prosecution.

