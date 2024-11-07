Tokyo Metro Logs Net Profit Rise in 1st Report since IPO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Metro Co. logged on Thursday a year-on-year group net profit rise of 26.6 pct for April-September, in its first earnings report since its initial public offering last month.

The subway operator’s net profit came to 30.6 billion yen in the first half of fiscal 2024, reflecting higher revenue from its passenger transport service backed by an economic recovery after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its operating revenue in the six months rose 5.5 pct to 202.3 billion yen.

The company was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section on Oct. 23.

Tokyo Metro announced Tuesday that it has begun work to build new sections for its Yurakucho and Nanboku lines in order to enhance passenger convenience in Tokyo’s waterfront area and the central part of the Japanese capital.

