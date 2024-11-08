Suntory to Raise Beverage Prices in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Suntory Spirits Ltd. said Thursday that it will raise shipment prices for 208 beverage items by 4-11 pct on April 1 next year due to soaring materials and transportation costs.

The items include the Japanese beverage maker's flagship beer The Premium Malt's, whose retail price is expected to rise to around 277 yen per 350-milliliter can at convenience stores from around 265 yen at present.

Among domestic rivals, Asahi Breweries Ltd. last month said that it will raise beer prices in April next year, while Kirin Brewery Co. said it is considering whether to raise prices.

