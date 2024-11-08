Tohoku Univ. Approved as 1st Recipient of Japan's New Research Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry said Friday that it has formally approved Tohoku University as the first recipient of subsidies under a state program aimed at strengthening academic research capabilities in the country.

The university in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, will receive about 10 billion yen in aid in the first year once its plan for beefing up research capabilities is approved by the end of fiscal 2024.

The program is designed to provide aid for up to 25 years to universities aiming to have internationally distinguished research capabilities, using proceeds from investment through a pool of funds worth about 10 trillion yen.

In August last year, a panel of experts set up by the ministry chose Tohoku University as a candidate for receiving the aid from among 10 universities.

The ministry plans to provide subsidies to several universities. The University of Tokyo, the Institute of Science Tokyo and Waseda University plan to file for approval.

