Kioxia Aims to Go Public by June 2025

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Kioxia Holdings Corp. aims to go public between December and June, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The Japanese chipmaker filed for stock listing approval with the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August, initially aiming to go public in October.

But Kioxia postponed the initial public offering due to stock market weakness that made it unlikely for the company to achieve its market value target.

