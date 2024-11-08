Comedian Matsumoto Drops Suit against Publisher over Sex Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto has agreed to withdraw his lawsuit against publisher Bungeishunju Ltd., whose magazine published an article alleging sexual assault by Matsumoto, informed sources said Friday.

Matsumoto, who is a member of comedy duo Downtown, had demanded a correction and about 550 million yen in damage compensation.

The comedian and the publisher side plan to make public comments, according to the sources.

Last December, the publisher's weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun posted an article alleging Matsumoto had forced women into sexual acts in the past.

In January, entertainment company Yoshimoto Kogyo, which is Matsumoto's agency, announced his entertainment activity suspension.

